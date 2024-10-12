videoDetails

To The Point: Owaisi asked Muslims to unite, Politics Erupts

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 12, 2024, 12:36 PM IST

To The Point: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi is once again in the news for his statement. Owaisi was addressing a public meeting in Telangana and was referring to the Hamas Israel war. During this time, he made such a statement after which the controversy started. Owaisi said that you do not divide yourself. If you do not remain united, then the situation of intishaar will arise. Which means that he is saying that if we do not remain united, then how will we fight the opponents. The question is what is he trying to provoke through this statement.