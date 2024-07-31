Advertisement
To The Point: Politics sparks over Caste Census

Updated: Jul 31, 2024, 12:42 PM IST
To The Point: Political swords have been drawn again on caste census. BJP MP Anurag Thakur attacked the opposition in the House and said that nowadays some people are obsessed with caste census. Those who do not know about caste, want to get caste census done. The opposition started a ruckus on this. Rahul Gandhi accused Anurag Thakur of abusing. Akhilesh also said- how can anyone ask someone's caste. Referring to Mahabharata, Rahul Gandhi said that just as Arjun could only see the eye of the fish, we want caste census and we will get it done, the question is whether the debate on caste census will reach its conclusion, will the figures of caste census be released in the country or will it remain limited to political lip service.

