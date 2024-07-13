Advertisement
To The Point: Politics Sparks Over Uniform Civil Code

|Updated: Jul 13, 2024, 01:14 PM IST
To The Point: The complete report of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has been made public by the Uttarakhand government. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said that this law will be implemented in the state from October. In this law, a uniform law will be applicable on many issues including marriage, divorce, inheritance, succession, after the introduction of a uniform law from Devbhoomi, now the discussion is intensifying that soon there will be a speed in implementing it in other states. However, many maulanas have again registered their protest on this, the question is. Why and what is the problem of someone with a legislation.

