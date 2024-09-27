Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2799196https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/to-the-point-ruckus-from-delhi-to-himachal-but-why-2799196.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

To The Point: Ruckus from Delhi to Himachal..but why?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 27, 2024, 01:24 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
To The Point: For the past few days, there has been a lot of discussion about Waqf and mosque. Whether it is Sanjauli mosque in Shimla or Waqf's claim on temples in Delhi. Even today, Waqf and mosque are in the news again. A statue of Rani Lakshmibai is being installed in a park near Idgah in Delhi. And the Idgah management committee was opposing this and was claiming that this land belongs to Waqf. But when this matter reached Delhi High Court, the High Court reprimanded the usurpation policy of Waqf. And made it clear that this land belongs to DDA. Along with this, it also gave the advice that national pride Rani Lakshmibai cannot be divided in the name of religion. And today the Left is taking out a peace march on the dispute of Sanjauli mosque in Shimla. But the question is whether Waqf will learn a lesson from this reprimand of the High Court.

All Videos

What is Yogi Government's new plan?
Play Icon02:50
What is Yogi Government's new plan?
Former Maharashtra minister's wife controversial statement about terrorist Osama bin Laden
Play Icon03:12
Former Maharashtra minister's wife controversial statement about terrorist Osama bin Laden
Afzal Ansari's controversial statement On Sadhu Saints
Play Icon01:31
Afzal Ansari's controversial statement On Sadhu Saints
A high speed bus hit a car in Greater Noida, 4 people including a woman injured
Play Icon01:38
A high speed bus hit a car in Greater Noida, 4 people including a woman injured
Communal clash at Dehradun railway station over interfaith relationship
Play Icon01:43
Communal clash at Dehradun railway station over interfaith relationship

Trending Videos

What is Yogi Government's new plan?
play icon2:50
What is Yogi Government's new plan?
Former Maharashtra minister's wife controversial statement about terrorist Osama bin Laden
play icon3:12
Former Maharashtra minister's wife controversial statement about terrorist Osama bin Laden
Afzal Ansari's controversial statement On Sadhu Saints
play icon1:31
Afzal Ansari's controversial statement On Sadhu Saints
A high speed bus hit a car in Greater Noida, 4 people including a woman injured
play icon1:38
A high speed bus hit a car in Greater Noida, 4 people including a woman injured
Communal clash at Dehradun railway station over interfaith relationship
play icon1:43
Communal clash at Dehradun railway station over interfaith relationship