To The Point: Ruckus from Delhi to Himachal..but why?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 27, 2024, 01:24 PM IST

To The Point: For the past few days, there has been a lot of discussion about Waqf and mosque. Whether it is Sanjauli mosque in Shimla or Waqf's claim on temples in Delhi. Even today, Waqf and mosque are in the news again. A statue of Rani Lakshmibai is being installed in a park near Idgah in Delhi. And the Idgah management committee was opposing this and was claiming that this land belongs to Waqf. But when this matter reached Delhi High Court, the High Court reprimanded the usurpation policy of Waqf. And made it clear that this land belongs to DDA. Along with this, it also gave the advice that national pride Rani Lakshmibai cannot be divided in the name of religion. And today the Left is taking out a peace march on the dispute of Sanjauli mosque in Shimla. But the question is whether Waqf will learn a lesson from this reprimand of the High Court.