videoDetails

To The Point: UP Assembly Bypolls in 9/10 seats as EC drops Milkipur for pending affidavit case, Politics Erupts

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 16, 2024, 01:44 PM IST

To The Point: The dates for the by-election have been announced. But the battle in Milkipur is still on. The Election Commission has not announced the date citing the court case. The opposition has tried to corner the BJP in this matter. The opposition says that Ram ji had defeated them earlier in Ayodhya. Now they are afraid of losing in Milkipur too. Why is Milkipur a hot seat in UP?