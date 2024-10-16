Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2807470https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/to-the-point-up-assembly-bypolls-in-9/10-seats-as-ec-drops-milkipur-for-pending-affidavit-case-politics-erupts-2807470.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

To The Point: UP Assembly Bypolls in 9/10 seats as EC drops Milkipur for pending affidavit case, Politics Erupts

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 16, 2024, 01:44 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
To The Point: The dates for the by-election have been announced. But the battle in Milkipur is still on. The Election Commission has not announced the date citing the court case. The opposition has tried to corner the BJP in this matter. The opposition says that Ram ji had defeated them earlier in Ayodhya. Now they are afraid of losing in Milkipur too. Why is Milkipur a hot seat in UP?

All Videos

CM Dhami holds inspection in RTO Office in Uttarakhand's Haldwani
Play Icon01:14
CM Dhami holds inspection in RTO Office in Uttarakhand's Haldwani
CO Bhupendra Kumar Gaur suspended in Bahraich Violence Case
Play Icon00:59
CO Bhupendra Kumar Gaur suspended in Bahraich Violence Case
Know latest update on Jaishankar's Pakistan Visit
Play Icon01:22
Know latest update on Jaishankar's Pakistan Visit
Watch TOP 50 News of the day
Play Icon03:58
Watch TOP 50 News of the day
Watch UP Police' Unique Style of giving Challan
Play Icon01:13
Watch UP Police' Unique Style of giving Challan

Trending Videos

CM Dhami holds inspection in RTO Office in Uttarakhand's Haldwani
play icon1:14
CM Dhami holds inspection in RTO Office in Uttarakhand's Haldwani
CO Bhupendra Kumar Gaur suspended in Bahraich Violence Case
play icon0:59
CO Bhupendra Kumar Gaur suspended in Bahraich Violence Case
Know latest update on Jaishankar's Pakistan Visit
play icon1:22
Know latest update on Jaishankar's Pakistan Visit
Watch TOP 50 News of the day
play icon3:58
Watch TOP 50 News of the day
Watch UP Police' Unique Style of giving Challan
play icon1:13
Watch UP Police' Unique Style of giving Challan
NEWS ON ONE CLICK