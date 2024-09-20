videoDetails

To The Point: Waqf claims 6 temples in Delhi, Politics Erupts

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 20, 2024, 01:16 PM IST

To The Point: There is a debate going on across the country on the Waqf Amendment Bill. Discussions are going on in the JPC. Amidst all the demands and claims, a report of the Delhi Minority Commission has come into the headlines. In the year 2019, the Delhi Minority Commission released a Fact Finding Report. According to which, the Delhi Waqf Board has claimed its rights on 6 big temples of Delhi. Whereas people associated with the temple claim that this temple was built even before the Waqf Act was enacted. Now the question is whose claim is true. Because only the one who has the necessary and correct documents will have his claim considered correct. But the question is also whether the Waqf Board is misusing its power.