To The Point: Will Yogi target Congress-NC or Mehbooba today?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 26, 2024, 12:24 PM IST

To The Point: CM Yogi's entry in the electoral battle of Jammu Kashmir today has raised the political temperature. There is talk of bulldozer action in his quiver of statements. Meanwhile, a statement by Rahul Gandhi is in the headlines. In which he targeted the BJP and said that outsiders are running Jammu Kashmir. The people here have been robbed of their democracy. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath will roar today for the third phase of campaigning. The question is why has the stir in the opposition intensified with Yogi's entry in Jammu Kashmir? How much is BJP going to benefit from Yogi's campaigning? Will Yogi target Congress-NC or Mehbooba today?