Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2798659https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/to-the-point-will-yogi-target-congress-nc-or-mehbooba-today-2798659.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

To The Point: Will Yogi target Congress-NC or Mehbooba today?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 26, 2024, 12:24 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
To The Point: CM Yogi's entry in the electoral battle of Jammu Kashmir today has raised the political temperature. There is talk of bulldozer action in his quiver of statements. Meanwhile, a statement by Rahul Gandhi is in the headlines. In which he targeted the BJP and said that outsiders are running Jammu Kashmir. The people here have been robbed of their democracy. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath will roar today for the third phase of campaigning. The question is why has the stir in the opposition intensified with Yogi's entry in Jammu Kashmir? How much is BJP going to benefit from Yogi's campaigning? Will Yogi target Congress-NC or Mehbooba today?

All Videos

AIMIM entry in Sanjauli Mosque dispute!
Play Icon04:01
AIMIM entry in Sanjauli Mosque dispute!
Over 53 medicines, including paracetamol, fail quality test
Play Icon08:04
Over 53 medicines, including paracetamol, fail quality test
Gold prices hit record high
Play Icon04:08
Gold prices hit record high
Rahul Gandhi's election campaign in Haryana today
Play Icon00:35
Rahul Gandhi's election campaign in Haryana today
Amit Shah To Address Election Rallies In Jammu And Kashmir
Play Icon01:38
Amit Shah To Address Election Rallies In Jammu And Kashmir

Trending Videos

AIMIM entry in Sanjauli Mosque dispute!
play icon4:1
AIMIM entry in Sanjauli Mosque dispute!
Over 53 medicines, including paracetamol, fail quality test
play icon8:4
Over 53 medicines, including paracetamol, fail quality test
Gold prices hit record high
play icon4:8
Gold prices hit record high
Rahul Gandhi's election campaign in Haryana today
play icon0:35
Rahul Gandhi's election campaign in Haryana today
Amit Shah To Address Election Rallies In Jammu And Kashmir
play icon1:38
Amit Shah To Address Election Rallies In Jammu And Kashmir