Today Ayodhya gets the gift of international airport and railway station.

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 30, 2023, 08:46 AM IST
The date of inauguration of Shri Ram Temple is approaching. Ramlala's life is to be consecrated on 22 January 2024. Therefore, preparations are going on in full swing in Ayodhya. Tremendous preparations have been made to make the Pran Pratishtha program grand. Ramnagari is being decorated like a bride. Today Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate Ayodhya Railway Station and International Airport.

Today's Astrology: Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to please Devguru Brihaspati?
Play Icon5:14
Today's Astrology: Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to please Devguru Brihaspati?
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 30th December 2023 | Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon6:42
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 30th December 2023 | Shiromani Sachin
PM Modi to launch projects worth 15000 crores in Ayodhya
Play Icon17:53
PM Modi to launch projects worth 15000 crores in Ayodhya
Inside story of JDU President Lalan Singh's resignation
Play Icon14:45
Inside story of JDU President Lalan Singh's resignation
Know complete details about PM Modi's programme
Play Icon14:9
Know complete details about PM Modi's programme

