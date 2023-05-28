NewsVideos
Today is a historic day for the country, PM Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 28, 2023, 07:58 AM IST
Today the country will create a new history. After some time Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament House. The worship will start at 7:30 in the morning. The program will continue till 2 pm. The 4-storey building of Parliament has been built at a cost of about 1200 crores.

