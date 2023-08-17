trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650082
Today the fire test of 'Chandrayaan-3'! History will be created on the moon after 173 hours

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 17, 2023, 02:46 PM IST
Today is a big day for Chandrayaan-3. On Thursday afternoon, it has divided into two parts and has started on its journey ahead. Vikram Lander has separated from the propulsion module. Now he will travel alone till the landing. It is believed that it will land on the lunar surface on 23 August. Know latest update.

Chandrayaan's 2 pieces... Lander separated from propulsion module!
Chandrayaan's 2 pieces... Lander separated from propulsion module!
Asia Cup 2023: India Squad To Be Announced On This Date, Star Batter Likely To Be Dropped
Asia Cup 2023: India Squad To Be Announced On This Date, Star Batter Likely To Be Dropped
Chandrayaan's big success, how many days will it spend on the moon? ISRO
Chandrayaan's big success, how many days will it spend on the moon? ISRO
Delhi Assembly Breaking: Ruckus in Assembly over Manipur issue, BJP MLA thrown out of the house
Delhi Assembly Breaking: Ruckus in Assembly over Manipur issue, BJP MLA thrown out of the house
Chandrayaan ready to land on the moon..LUNA-25 takes off!
Chandrayaan ready to land on the moon..LUNA-25 takes off!

