'Today whole world is worshiping PM Modi and people of India', says BJP MP

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 28, 2023, 05:42 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has handed over the new Parliament House to India today. Opposition protests continue before and after the inauguration. BJP MP Satyadev Pachauri said that today the whole world is worshiping Modi and the people of India.

PM Modi gets special blessings of saints
6:44
PM Modi gets special blessings of saints
Badhir News: PM Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker inaugurates the new Parliament House
5:30
Badhir News: PM Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker inaugurates the new Parliament House
CM Yogi gets big responsibility after Parliament opening ceremony?
3:11
CM Yogi gets big responsibility after Parliament opening ceremony?
CM Yogi Adityanath reaches BJP headquarter
3:10
CM Yogi Adityanath reaches BJP headquarter
New Parliament Update: Opposition targets the central government after inauguration of New Parliament
8:40
New Parliament Update: Opposition targets the central government after inauguration of New Parliament

