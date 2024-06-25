videoDetails

Today's Second day of Parliament session, know what will happen?

| Updated: Jun 25, 2024, 08:04 AM IST

Parliament Session 2024: Today is the second day of the Parliament session. Oath of MPs on the second day too. Speaker candidate announced today. At the same time, let us tell you that the first day of the Parliament session of the 18th Lok Sabha..Prime Minister Modi..and Home Minister Amit Shah come to take oath..and both times the opposition led by Rahul Gandhi shows them the copy of the Constitution..In yesterday's Parliament session, the opposition had created an atmosphere of government versus constitution..Yesterday, on 25 June, it has been 50 years since the black spot that was put on India's democracy. The new generation of India will never forget this. In memory of the Emergency, today BJP will celebrate Black Day from Parliament to the streets of the country...Like yesterday, there are full chances of uproar in Parliament today as well.