NewsVideos
videoDetails

Tomato prices have reached Rs 100 a kg

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 11:54 PM IST
Tomato Price Hike: In Kanpur, the price of tomatoes has reached Rs 100 per kg. A local said, earlier tomatoes were selling at Rs 30-40 per kg, which are now being sold at Rs 100 per kg. Earlier we used to take 1 kg, now we are taking half kg.

All Videos

Ashok Pandit on Censor Board's rejection EXCLUSIVE | 72 Hoorin Trailer
play icon8:9
Ashok Pandit on Censor Board's rejection EXCLUSIVE | 72 Hoorin Trailer
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
play icon7:45
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'We are not talking about faith..we are talking about Political Islam'
play icon9:54
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'We are not talking about faith..we are talking about Political Islam'
Baat Pate Ki: Ruckus in Mumbai on bringing goat... A great battle broke out in the society!
play icon9:30
Baat Pate Ki: Ruckus in Mumbai on bringing goat... A great battle broke out in the society!
Uttarakhand government prepared draft on UCC
play icon49:27
Uttarakhand government prepared draft on UCC

Trending Videos

Ashok Pandit on Censor Board's rejection EXCLUSIVE | 72 Hoorin Trailer
play icon8:9
Ashok Pandit on Censor Board's rejection EXCLUSIVE | 72 Hoorin Trailer
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
play icon7:45
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'We are not talking about faith..we are talking about Political Islam'
play icon9:54
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'We are not talking about faith..we are talking about Political Islam'
Baat Pate Ki: Ruckus in Mumbai on bringing goat... A great battle broke out in the society!
play icon9:30
Baat Pate Ki: Ruckus in Mumbai on bringing goat... A great battle broke out in the society!
Uttarakhand government prepared draft on UCC
play icon49:27
Uttarakhand government prepared draft on UCC
Tomato price,Tomato price hike,tomato price today,tomato price increase,tomato price hike india,tomato prices hiked,Tomato price in India,tomato price hike news,tomato price huge hike,Tomato Prices,today tomato price,tomato market price today,Tomato price in Delhi,increase in tomato price,Tomato price rise,tomato price in up,today tomato market price,tomato price update,tomato price hike in patna mandi,tomato price hike reason,tomato price delhi,