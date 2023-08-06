trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645217
TOP 100: 100 big news of the morning

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 07:38 AM IST
Today is the third day of ASI's survey in Gyanvapi. After the second day's survey, the Hindu side claims that Hindu symbols and broken idols of deities have been found in the premises.

ज्ञानवापी में ASI के सर्वे का आज तीसरा दिन है. दूसरे दिन के सर्वे के बाद हिंदू पक्ष का दावा है कि परिसर में हिंदू प्रतीक चिह्न और देवताओं की खंडित मूर्तियां मिली हैं.,