TOP 100: 100 big news of the morning

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 08:24 AM IST
The Delhi Services Bill has been passed in the Rajya Sabha. It got 131 votes in its favor, while 102 votes were received in the opposition. After passing the bill, Delhi CM Kejriwal accused the Center of committing atrocities. He said that the people of Delhi will teach a lesson in the next elections.

