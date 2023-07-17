trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636513
NewsVideos
videoDetails

TOP 100: 100 big news of the morning in superfast style

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 09:50 AM IST
There will be a meeting of the opposition in Bengaluru from today. Leaders of 26 parties including Aam Aadmi Party will participate in it. Will chalk out a strategy to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. After the opposition meeting, it is believed that Nitish government will expand
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Alcaraz seizes Wimbledon throne as he ends Djokovic's long Wimbledon reign
play icon1:42
Alcaraz seizes Wimbledon throne as he ends Djokovic's long Wimbledon reign
Modi Government takes big action on terrorist aids of Kashmir University
play icon11:27
Modi Government takes big action on terrorist aids of Kashmir University
Horoscope Today, July 17, 2023 | Shiromani Sachin | Astrology
play icon19:45
Horoscope Today, July 17, 2023 | Shiromani Sachin | Astrology
Monsoon session of Vidhansabha will start in Maharashtra from today
play icon0:40
Monsoon session of Vidhansabha will start in Maharashtra from today
CM Yogi offers special prayers in Gorakhpur
play icon0:47
CM Yogi offers special prayers in Gorakhpur
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Alcaraz seizes Wimbledon throne as he ends Djokovic's long Wimbledon reign
play icon1:42
Alcaraz seizes Wimbledon throne as he ends Djokovic's long Wimbledon reign
Modi Government takes big action on terrorist aids of Kashmir University
play icon11:27
Modi Government takes big action on terrorist aids of Kashmir University
Horoscope Today, July 17, 2023 | Shiromani Sachin | Astrology
play icon19:45
Horoscope Today, July 17, 2023 | Shiromani Sachin | Astrology
Monsoon session of Vidhansabha will start in Maharashtra from today
play icon0:40
Monsoon session of Vidhansabha will start in Maharashtra from today
CM Yogi offers special prayers in Gorakhpur
play icon0:47
CM Yogi offers special prayers in Gorakhpur
Nitish Kumar,Bihar cabinet expansion,bihar cabinet expansion news,Bihar Cabinet,nitish cabinet expansion,bihar cabinet news,Bihar news,cabinet expansion in bihar,nitish kumar cabinet expansion,Cabinet expansion,bihar cabinet expansion today,Bihar Politics,bihar cabinet expension,Bihar Cabinet Minister,Bihar,bihar cm cabinet expansion,cabinet bihar expansion,bihar cabinet mantri,bihar cabinet news today,bihar cabinet expansion live,