trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695796
NewsVideos
videoDetails

TOP 100 News: 17 rounds were fired to kill Karni Sena president

|Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 08:50 AM IST
TOP 100 News: Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murdered in Jaipur. One attacker has also been injured in the firing. Lawrence Bishnoi gang has taken responsibility for this sensational murder. Before the swearing in, the Rajputs presented an open front. Karni Sena announced that Rajasthan will be closed on Wednesday in protest against this massacre. Now it has come to light that 17 rounds were fired to kill the Karni Sena president.
Follow Us

All Videos

Raebareli Breaking: Doctor, wife and two children died under suspicious circumstances in Raebareli
Play Icon0:53
Raebareli Breaking: Doctor, wife and two children died under suspicious circumstances in Raebareli
Lawrence Gang behind Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Murder?
Play Icon6:54
Lawrence Gang behind Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Murder?
BJP Finalises CM For Chhattisgarh?
Play Icon8:53
BJP Finalises CM For Chhattisgarh?
Will Vasundhara Raje become CM again?
Play Icon9:41
Will Vasundhara Raje become CM again?
Jaipur: Exclusive CCTV Video of Gogamedi Murder
Play Icon5:48
Jaipur: Exclusive CCTV Video of Gogamedi Murder

Trending Videos

Raebareli Breaking: Doctor, wife and two children died under suspicious circumstances in Raebareli
play icon0:53
Raebareli Breaking: Doctor, wife and two children died under suspicious circumstances in Raebareli
Lawrence Gang behind Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Murder?
play icon6:54
Lawrence Gang behind Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Murder?
BJP Finalises CM For Chhattisgarh?
play icon8:53
BJP Finalises CM For Chhattisgarh?
Will Vasundhara Raje become CM again?
play icon9:41
Will Vasundhara Raje become CM again?
Jaipur: Exclusive CCTV Video of Gogamedi Murder
play icon5:48
Jaipur: Exclusive CCTV Video of Gogamedi Murder
Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi,sukhdev gogamedi,Sukhdev Singh,sukhdev gogamedi live,sukhdev singh gogamedi live,jaipur news today sukhdev singh gogamedi cctv footage,sukhdev singh gogamedi ki hatya,karni sena live news today,sukhdevsingh gogamedi,sukhdev singh gogamedi speech,sukhdev singh gogamedi video,sukhdev gogamedi ki hatya,sukhdev singh gogamedi live news,sukhdev singh gogamedi hatyakand,karni sena sukhdev singh gogamedi ka video,gogamedi shot dead video,Rajput,