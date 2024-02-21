trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723309
TOP 100 News: Farmers march to Delhi demanding MSP

|Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 08:36 AM IST
TOP 100 News: Farmers march to Delhi today for the demand of MSP. Before this, four rounds of talks between farmers and the government had failed. The government had guaranteed MSP on crops to the farmers for five years, but after thinking for 21 hours the farmers declared that the talks had failed.

