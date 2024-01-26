trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2714129
TOP 100 News : Republic Day 2024 | Emmanuel Macron

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 26, 2024, 07:30 AM IST
India is celebrating 75th Republic Day. French President Emmanuel Macron is the chief guest at this Republic Day celebration. Besides, a 95-member marching contingent from France, a 33-member band contingent, two Rafale fighter aircraft and an Airbus A330 multi-role tanker transport aircraft from France will also take part in the ceremony. This Republic Day parade contingent will include women soldiers of the Army's Military Police. Along with this, women from other two services will also be included.

