Top 5 games to boost your mood

There are many ways to care for one's mental health, as we well know. But do you know that playing games on your phone can also serve as therapy to help you feel calm and content?

| Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 08:44 PM IST

There are many ways to care for one's mental health, as we well know. But do you know that playing games on your phone can also serve as therapy to help you feel calm and content?