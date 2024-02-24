trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724434
TOP 50: BJP big meeting regarding Lok Sabha elections

|Updated: Feb 24, 2024, 10:42 AM IST
DELHI BJP Meeting: Today is an important meeting of BJP regarding the preparations for Lok Sabha elections. This meeting will be held under the leadership of BJP National President JP Nadda. In-charges and co-in-charges of all the states will be present in the meeting.

