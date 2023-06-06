NewsVideos
videoDetails

TOP 50: Railway Board submits Odisha train accident report to PMO

|Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 04:52 PM IST
The train accident in Balasore has shaken everyone. More than 275 people have died in this terrible accident. The Railway Board has submitted the report of this accident to the PMO.

All Videos

Rohit Sharma Gives Hint About India's Playing XI For WTC Final Against Australia At Oval
16:15
Rohit Sharma Gives Hint About India's Playing XI For WTC Final Against Australia At Oval
IND-AUS great match in World Test Championship, will India's playing 11 be in the final?
16:2
IND-AUS great match in World Test Championship, will India's playing 11 be in the final?
Spotted: Dia Mirza dazzles in this airport look...
0:55
Spotted: Dia Mirza dazzles in this airport look...
Coromandal Express Accident: Balasore accident tape surfaced, huge revelation
2:10
Coromandal Express Accident: Balasore accident tape surfaced, huge revelation
Spotted: Anil Kapoor Snapped At The Airport Arrival
1:8
Spotted: Anil Kapoor Snapped At The Airport Arrival

Trending Videos

16:15
Rohit Sharma Gives Hint About India's Playing XI For WTC Final Against Australia At Oval
16:2
IND-AUS great match in World Test Championship, will India's playing 11 be in the final?
0:55
Spotted: Dia Mirza dazzles in this airport look...
2:10
Coromandal Express Accident: Balasore accident tape surfaced, huge revelation
1:8
Spotted: Anil Kapoor Snapped At The Airport Arrival
odisha train accident driver,train accident update,कोरोमंडल एक्सप्रेस,train accident in odisha,train accident news odisha,odisha train accident today,odisha train accident news,odisha train news,train accident news live odisha,Train accident Odisha,train accident in odisha live,train accident,train accident in odisha today,odisha train accident live,train accident news,coromandel express train accident live,breaking,balasore train,train driver,Odisha,