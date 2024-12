videoDetails

DNA: Suspense Over Maharashtra CM Continues

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 03, 2024, 12:14 AM IST

The suspense over Maharashtra’s CM choice remains, even after BJP’s massive victory. Will Fadnavis retain the chair, or will BJP surprise with a new face? The decision will be discussed at the BJP legislative meeting on December 4, overseen by Nirmala Sitharaman and Vijay Rupani. Watch for updates.