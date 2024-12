videoDetails

Top Headlines: Watch Top 50 News of the day

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 16, 2024, 12:14 PM IST

The Constitution will be discussed in Rajya Sabha today...BJP President JP Nadda will start the debate...Party whip issued to Rajya Sabha MPs. One Nation One Election Bill will not be presented in the Parliament today...Opposition meeting on the bill at 10 am...Strategy will be discussed with Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge...