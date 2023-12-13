trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698551
NewsVideos
videoDetails

"Topic Of Concern For All & Serious As Well" Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Speaks On Security Breach

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 06:20 PM IST
Follow Us
Lok Sabha security breach | Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla says, "The incident that happened today is a topic of concern for all of us & is serious as well...A high-level investigation is being done & accordingly, action will be taken. A comprehensive review will be done regarding the security in the House...House is adjourned till 11:00 am tomorrow..."

All Videos

Bradley Cooper Helps Photographer When He Trips And Falls At
Play Icon1:17
Bradley Cooper Helps Photographer When He Trips And Falls At "Maestro" Film Premiere
Farooq Abdullah On Jammu Kashmir: Article 370 पर फारूक अबदुल्ला ने SC के फैसले पर ये क्या कह दिया?
Play Icon2:50
Farooq Abdullah On Jammu Kashmir: Article 370 पर फारूक अबदुल्ला ने SC के फैसले पर ये क्या कह दिया?
J&K LG Manoj Sinha applauds the Supreme Court's decision on Article 370 | Zee News English
Play Icon2:58
J&K LG Manoj Sinha applauds the Supreme Court's decision on Article 370 | Zee News English
'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' Is More Than Slogan; It Is Also Reality: CM Yogi Adityanath
Play Icon3:32
'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' Is More Than Slogan; It Is Also Reality: CM Yogi Adityanath
Myanmar Surpassed Afghanistan As The World's Largest Opium Producer | Zee News English
Play Icon1:35
Myanmar Surpassed Afghanistan As The World's Largest Opium Producer | Zee News English

Trending Videos

Bradley Cooper Helps Photographer When He Trips And Falls At
play icon1:17
Bradley Cooper Helps Photographer When He Trips And Falls At "Maestro" Film Premiere
Farooq Abdullah On Jammu Kashmir: Article 370 पर फारूक अबदुल्ला ने SC के फैसले पर ये क्या कह दिया?
play icon2:50
Farooq Abdullah On Jammu Kashmir: Article 370 पर फारूक अबदुल्ला ने SC के फैसले पर ये क्या कह दिया?
J&K LG Manoj Sinha applauds the Supreme Court's decision on Article 370 | Zee News English
play icon2:58
J&K LG Manoj Sinha applauds the Supreme Court's decision on Article 370 | Zee News English
'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' Is More Than Slogan; It Is Also Reality: CM Yogi Adityanath
play icon3:32
'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' Is More Than Slogan; It Is Also Reality: CM Yogi Adityanath
Myanmar Surpassed Afghanistan As The World's Largest Opium Producer | Zee News English
play icon1:35
Myanmar Surpassed Afghanistan As The World's Largest Opium Producer | Zee News English