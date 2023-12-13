trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698293
Tornado Hits Tennessee: Storm Sparks Explosion in Electric Sub-Station

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 08:30 AM IST
A tornado in Tennessee, America, resulted in a significant explosion at an electric service sub-station. The entire incident was captured on camera, revealing the full extent of the damage caused by the storm.

