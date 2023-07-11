NewsVideos
videoDetails

Torrential rain continues to wreak havoc in Himachal, 18 people died in 24 hours

|Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 01:42 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh Rain 2023: Heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in Himachal due to monsoon. About 18 people have died in the last 24 hours due to continuous heavy rains, while about 828 roads are closed due to landslides.

