Torrential rain, 'system' helpless, heavy for next 72 hours

|Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 11:26 AM IST
The India Meteorological Department, (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall activity over East Uttar Pradesh and Coastal Andhra Pradesh. The weather department also predicted a fresh spell of rainfall over Odisha, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Telangana and Chattisgarh till September 13.
