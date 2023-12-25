trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702613
Touching Tribute: Martyr Virendra Singh's Father Expresses Heroic Resolve

|Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 02:20 PM IST
In a poignant and courageous statement, the father of martyr Virendra Singh declared, "My son was martyred; if another son is needed, then he will also be ready." These powerful words reflect not only the immense sacrifice made by the brave soldier but also the unwavering spirit and commitment of his family. The statement embodies a profound sense of patriotism and resilience, highlighting the sacrifice made by military families who selflessly offer their loved ones in service to the nation.

