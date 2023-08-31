trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655835
Tourists relish the sight of super blue moon in front of the Taj Mahal

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
Tourists from different places gathered at the Taj Mahal in Agra in order to get a look at the super blue moon which is a rare sight to see. The blue moon is a phenomenon in which the full moon appears twice in a month. The name should not be taken at face value with respect to its appearance because the moon does not appear blue in colour. Rather it is called so because of the appearance of the full moon twice a month.
