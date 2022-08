Traffic affected as massive portion of Noida expressway collapses

Heavy traffic was witnessed on the Noida-Greater Noida expressway, as a massive portion of around 12-15 ft caved in near Sector 96 on August 26. The administration has deployed a team to fix the issue.

| Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 05:30 PM IST

