Traffic disrupted on Jammu Kashmir Highway, landslide after heavy rain

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
Big news from Jammu and Kashmir where a landslide occurred due to heavy rains near Ramban. Traffic disrupted after landslide
