trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650177
NewsVideos
videoDetails

'Trahimam' from the fence in Himachal

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 17, 2023, 06:02 PM IST
The hilly state has been facing days of relentless rain that have killed more than 70 people till now. Reports have also stated that Indian Air Force (IAF) has rescued over 780 people from flood affected areas in the past forty eight hours.

All Videos

The alliance of I.N.D.I.A is broken!
play icon7:20
The alliance of I.N.D.I.A is broken!
Taal Thok ke: Deepak Chaurasia asked Danish Qureshi, when did you become Muslim from Hindu?
play icon9:56
Taal Thok ke: Deepak Chaurasia asked Danish Qureshi, when did you become Muslim from Hindu?
2 pieces of Chandrayaan reached near the moon
play icon5:1
2 pieces of Chandrayaan reached near the moon
What did Kejriwal say on Modi!
play icon5:25
What did Kejriwal say on Modi!
MP BJP Candidate list: BJP released first list for Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh
play icon13:27
MP BJP Candidate list: BJP released first list for Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh

Trending Videos

The alliance of I.N.D.I.A is broken!
play icon7:20
The alliance of I.N.D.I.A is broken!
Taal Thok ke: Deepak Chaurasia asked Danish Qureshi, when did you become Muslim from Hindu?
play icon9:56
Taal Thok ke: Deepak Chaurasia asked Danish Qureshi, when did you become Muslim from Hindu?
2 pieces of Chandrayaan reached near the moon
play icon5:1
2 pieces of Chandrayaan reached near the moon
What did Kejriwal say on Modi!
play icon5:25
What did Kejriwal say on Modi!
MP BJP Candidate list: BJP released first list for Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh
play icon13:27
MP BJP Candidate list: BJP released first list for Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh
Himachal landslide,himachal pradesh landslide news,himachal rain live,Himachal Pradesh floods,Himachal Pradesh,Himachal Pradesh landslide,Himachal Pradesh flood,himachal pradesh bridge,floods himachal pradesh,himachal landslide today,Himachal Pradesh news,Himachal Pradesh rain,himachal pradesh rain live,Himachal Pradesh rains,himachal news,himachal pradesh kinnaur landslide,shimla shiv mandir landslide,Mandi landslide,shimla landslide,Breaking News,