'Train Moved Forward Only After It Received Green Signal': Jaya Varma Sinha Clears Air Over Misconceptions Around Railway Safety

|Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 05:45 PM IST
Railway Board member of Operation and Business Development Jaya Varma Sinha cleared the air over misconceptions around safety in railways and about ‘overspeeding’ of trains following Odisha train accident. Further speaking over inquiry she said making sure evidence aren’t tampered.

