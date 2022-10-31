NewsVideos

Treat sore throat with these simple home remedies | Zee News English

|Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 10:40 PM IST
Finding it difficult to eat, swallow or sleep? A common occurrence amid cold weather, here re some simple ways to cure a sore, itchy throat.

All Videos

DNA: 'Illegal' Trap of Fantasy Games
23:36
DNA: 'Illegal' Trap of Fantasy Games
DNA: Pakistan upset over Team India's defeat against SA in T20 World Cup match
7:7
DNA: Pakistan upset over Team India's defeat against SA in T20 World Cup match
BCCI announces Indian squad for the upcoming tour of New Zealand
BCCI announces Indian squad for the upcoming tour of New Zealand
Baat Pate Ki: Shocking pictures of Morbi accident
48:40
Baat Pate Ki: Shocking pictures of Morbi accident
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 31, 2022
3:28
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 31, 2022

Trending Videos

23:36
DNA: 'Illegal' Trap of Fantasy Games
7:7
DNA: Pakistan upset over Team India's defeat against SA in T20 World Cup match
BCCI announces Indian squad for the upcoming tour of New Zealand
48:40
Baat Pate Ki: Shocking pictures of Morbi accident
3:28
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 31, 2022