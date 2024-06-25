videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Is the opposition taking a 'test' of NDA?

| Updated: Jun 25, 2024, 07:22 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: The swearing-in ceremony of new MPs is going on in the Parliament. Today, many bigwigs including Rahul Gandhi took oath. But the most talked about were AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi and BJP MP Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar. Owaisi raised the slogan of Jai Palestine immediately after taking oath. Then there was an uproar when Chhatrapal Gangwar said Jai Hindu Rashtra after taking oath. Amidst the ongoing politics on this, the whole country's eyes are fixed on another election.