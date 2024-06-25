videoDetails

Bombay High Court's big decision on Pune's Porsche accident case

| Updated: Jun 25, 2024, 05:16 PM IST

Pune Hit and Run Case: Bombay High Court's decision in Pune's Porsche accident case. Minor accused will be released immediately. Decision of the bench of Justice Bharti Dangre and Justice Manjusha Deshpande. The court had made many important comments during the hearing in this case. The court said that the accident that happened was sensitive. But it also affected the minor accused. Bombay High Court gave relief to the minor accused. The minor accused will be released immediately. His aunt will play the role of his guardian.