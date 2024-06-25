Advertisement
Who's Himanshu Bhau, Involved in Delhi's Rajouri Garden Shooting?

Sonam|Updated: Jun 25, 2024, 09:40 PM IST
Lawrence Bishnoi Vs Bhau Gang: Now news about security of Delhi-NCR. It is said that dominance in the world of crime is not determined by age or experience but by the crimes recorded in the crime book. Himanshu Bhau and Lawrence Bishnoi are two such gangsters who are playing the game of snakes and ladders on the crime board in Delhi and surrounding areas. The gang of 31 year old Lawrence Bishnoi was already a challenge for the police and now the gang of 21 year old Himanshu Bhau has created a new sensation in the crime world by committing two major crimes in the last one week.

