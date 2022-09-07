Triumph Tiger Sport 660 - Top 5 things about this sporty adventure tourer making it impressive!

Triumph Tiger Sport 660 retails at a price tag of Rs 8.95 lakh, ex-showroom. The middle-weight adventure tourer is designed keeping in mind the performance, and therefore it isn’t offroad friendly. On the flip side, it has a lot of potential to take on curvy roads with a sky-high level of confidence. Helping the Tiger Sport 660 furthermore are the Tiger Sport 660’s sticky tyres helping its carve it way out of the tightest of hairpins during a haul with immense grip all the time. The power plant is refined and puts out 81 hp and 64 Nm of max output. To keep the rider safe with sketchy throttle inputs, there’s a traction control system on board, while the bir-directional quickshifter comes as an optional extra.

| Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 02:42 PM IST

