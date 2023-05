videoDetails

TTK Breaking: CM Eknath Shinde should face elections says Aditya Thackeray

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 11, 2023, 07:46 PM IST

The decision of the Supreme Court has come today regarding Maharashtra political crisis 2022. After which Uddhav Thackeray's son Aditya Thackeray has also given his reaction. In which he said that CM Eknath Shinde should face the election.