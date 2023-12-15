trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699122
NewsVideos
videoDetails

TTK: Former DCP speaks on Parliament security breach?

|Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 02:42 AM IST
Follow Us
Delhi's Patiala House Court has sent all four accused on 7-day police remand. 4 accused are in the custody of the police, while Lalit Jha, who is said to be the mastermind of the case, is absconding. There was uproar in Rajya Sabha also over the lapse in Parliament security.

All Videos

Parliament security breach: Who is Neelam Azad?
Play Icon6:45
Parliament security breach: Who is Neelam Azad?
Krishna Janmabhoomi Case Update: Owaisi objects to Allahabad HC order
Play Icon11:43
Krishna Janmabhoomi Case Update: Owaisi objects to Allahabad HC order
Parliament Security Breach: Who is accused Lalit Mohan Jha?
Play Icon9:47
Parliament Security Breach: Who is accused Lalit Mohan Jha?
Delhi Police Special Cell gets 7-day remand of 4 accused persons
Play Icon36:57
Delhi Police Special Cell gets 7-day remand of 4 accused persons
Parliament Security Breach Update: Mastermind Lalit Jha arrested by Delhi Police
Play Icon5:6
Parliament Security Breach Update: Mastermind Lalit Jha arrested by Delhi Police

Trending Videos

Parliament security breach: Who is Neelam Azad?
play icon6:45
Parliament security breach: Who is Neelam Azad?
Krishna Janmabhoomi Case Update: Owaisi objects to Allahabad HC order
play icon11:43
Krishna Janmabhoomi Case Update: Owaisi objects to Allahabad HC order
Parliament Security Breach: Who is accused Lalit Mohan Jha?
play icon9:47
Parliament Security Breach: Who is accused Lalit Mohan Jha?
Delhi Police Special Cell gets 7-day remand of 4 accused persons
play icon36:57
Delhi Police Special Cell gets 7-day remand of 4 accused persons
Parliament Security Breach Update: Mastermind Lalit Jha arrested by Delhi Police
play icon5:6
Parliament Security Breach Update: Mastermind Lalit Jha arrested by Delhi Police
15 mps suspended,MPs suspended,mps suspend,14 lok sabha mps suspended,15 lok sabha mps suspended,derek o'brien suspended,15 opposition mps suspended,14 mps suspended,Suspended MPs,15 opposition mps suspended from lok sabha,suspended,congress mp suspended,lok sabha mps suspended,15 mp suspend news,Rajya Sabha MPs suspended,mps suspended in parliament,rajya sabha suspended mps,14 mps suspended from lok sabha,14 mps suspended from parliament,