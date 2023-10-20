trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2677531
NewsVideos
videoDetails

TTK: Is everything justified in opposing Modi?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 02:34 AM IST
A round of allegations and counter-allegations continues between Hamas and Israel regarding the barbaric attack on the hospital in Gaza. Indian politics is being played in this fight between Israel and Palestine. On October 10, the CWC of Congress passed a resolution that we are with Palestine. But did not even mention the name of Hamas. Sharad Pawar said that the entire land originally belonged to Palestine and was forcibly occupied by Israel.
Follow Us

All Videos

Rishi Sunak In Israel: Israel's 'weapon' ready against Hamas?
play icon7:35
Rishi Sunak In Israel: Israel's 'weapon' ready against Hamas?
India beat Bangladesh: Shoaib Akhtar praises Kohli!
play icon38:54
India beat Bangladesh: Shoaib Akhtar praises Kohli!
DNA: Consumers sue Dabur subsidiaries in US, Canada
play icon4:24
DNA: Consumers sue Dabur subsidiaries in US, Canada
DNA: Did Biden come to Israel to sell weapons?
play icon13:46
DNA: Did Biden come to Israel to sell weapons?
DNA: UN's 'double standards' on Israel-Hamas war
play icon11:1
DNA: UN's 'double standards' on Israel-Hamas war

Trending Videos

Rishi Sunak In Israel: Israel's 'weapon' ready against Hamas?
play icon7:35
Rishi Sunak In Israel: Israel's 'weapon' ready against Hamas?
India beat Bangladesh: Shoaib Akhtar praises Kohli!
play icon38:54
India beat Bangladesh: Shoaib Akhtar praises Kohli!
DNA: Consumers sue Dabur subsidiaries in US, Canada
play icon4:24
DNA: Consumers sue Dabur subsidiaries in US, Canada
DNA: Did Biden come to Israel to sell weapons?
play icon13:46
DNA: Did Biden come to Israel to sell weapons?
DNA: UN's 'double standards' on Israel-Hamas war
play icon11:1
DNA: UN's 'double standards' on Israel-Hamas war
iran on israel hamas war update,iran on hamas,israel palestine war,Israel Hamas War Update,Israel Hamas War News Today,hamas attack israel,israel news hindi,hamas attack israel today,israel hamas conflict,hamas rocket attack israel,Israel Palestine War Update,israel war news today,israel hamas fight,rishi sunak in israel,joe biden in israel,muslim countries on israel hamas war,oic meeting,unsc on israel hamas war,modi talks to palestine prez,