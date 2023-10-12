trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674570
TTK: Waris Pathan speaks in support of Hamas... Deepak Vohar gets angry!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 10:00 PM IST
Israel Hamas War LIVE Update: The debate has intensified in India amid the Israel Hamas war. There are many people in India who are questioning Israel instead of Hamas for the attack. AIMIM party leader Waris Pathan is also among those who raised questions.Today in Taal Thok Ke, intensive debate was seen between Waris Pathan, senior journalists Aarti Tikku and Deepak Vohra.
