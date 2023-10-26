trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2680119
Turkey came forward in support of Hamas, said- 'Hamas is a patriotic organization

|Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 10:28 AM IST
Turkey On Israel Hamas War Update: Amidst the war between Israel and Hamas, counterattack has now started in America and Iran also. Meanwhile, Turkish President Erdogan has given a big statement in defense of Hamas. In this statement, Erdogan said that 'Hamas is not a terrorist organization, but a patriotic organization'.
