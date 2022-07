TVS RONIN 225 | Major highlights of TVS’ first neo-retro scrambler

The new TVS Ronin 225 has been launched in India, but what's new with the bike? What makes the motorcycle different? Here are some highlights of the new Ronin...

| Updated: Jul 09, 2022, 01:41 AM IST

