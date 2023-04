videoDetails

Twitter starts removing 'Blue Tick'

| Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 12:28 PM IST

According to the announcement of the social media app Twitter, Twitter has removed the blue tick from the accounts of many celebrities. Now the blue tick next to the account will not be available for free. Let us tell you that the blue tick has been removed from Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, CM Yogi Adityanath and many other accounts.