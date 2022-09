Twitter to introduce much requested ‘edit button’ feature

Micro-blogging platform Twitter finally said that it is testing the Edit button after much speculation. The site is testing the feature with select users and Twitter Blue users over the next few weeks

| Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 06:00 PM IST

