Two military aircraft collide and crash at World War Two airshow in Texas

| Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 04:00 PM IST

Two vintage World War Two-era planes have collided and crashed at an air show in the US state of Texas. Footage shows the aircraft striking each other at a low altitude, breaking one of the aircraft in half. A fireball can be seen as it hits the ground. The planes - one of them a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress - were taking part in a commemorative air show near Dallas.