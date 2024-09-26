videoDetails

Two people beaten to death on suspicion of theft in Bihar

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 26, 2024, 03:02 PM IST

Two people were beaten to death in Patna, Bihar. Both were beaten on suspicion of theft. Both of them had entered a transformer repair shop. The shop owner and his companions beat both of them brutally. The shopkeeper alleges that they had entered the shop with the intention of theft. Due to which both the youths were seriously injured. The police reached the spot and took both of them to the hospital. Where both of them died during treatment. The police have arrested four accused of beating including the shopkeeper.