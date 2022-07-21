U.S. returns $14mn seized artefacts to Italy

Officials with the Manhattan District Attorney's office formally turned over almost$14 million worth of seized artwork and historical artifacts back to Italian authorities on Wednesday as part of a yearslong effort to repatriate such goods that have been circulating on the black market.

Jul 21, 2022

