NewsVideos

U.S. returns $14mn seized artefacts to Italy

Officials with the Manhattan District Attorney's office formally turned over almost$14 million worth of seized artwork and historical artifacts back to Italian authorities on Wednesday as part of a yearslong effort to repatriate such goods that have been circulating on the black market.

|Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 02:20 PM IST
Officials with the Manhattan District Attorney's office formally turned over almost$14 million worth of seized artwork and historical artifacts back to Italian authorities on Wednesday as part of a yearslong effort to repatriate such goods that have been circulating on the black market.

All Videos

Presidential Election 2022: Who Will Win Presidential Elections?
15:2
Presidential Election 2022: Who Will Win Presidential Elections?
National Herald Case: Congress protests continues in Delhi
5:19
National Herald Case: Congress protests continues in Delhi
National Herald Case: ED is questioning Sonia Gandhi
8:24
National Herald Case: ED is questioning Sonia Gandhi
Electric Taxi: Amazon-owned self driving firm Zoox seeks to test robotaxi in California
Electric Taxi: Amazon-owned self driving firm Zoox seeks to test robotaxi in California
Presidential Election 2022: Who will be the next President of India?
11:37
Presidential Election 2022: Who will be the next President of India?

Trending Videos

15:2
Presidential Election 2022: Who Will Win Presidential Elections?
5:19
National Herald Case: Congress protests continues in Delhi
8:24
National Herald Case: ED is questioning Sonia Gandhi
Electric Taxi: Amazon-owned self driving firm Zoox seeks to test robotaxi in California
11:37
Presidential Election 2022: Who will be the next President of India?